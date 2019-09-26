EBR leaders plan to install hidden cameras to catch those who illegally dump waste

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-parish leaders are working to crack down on illegal dumping in East Baton Rouge Parish after a problem spot has popped up behind the Albertsons on Airline Highway near Highland Road. Ripped up mattresses, buckets full of sludge, and loose trash are piled up and overtaking a stretch of roadway behind the business.
“There’s trash everywhere,” said Richard Speer, director of the EBR Department of Environmental Services.
Illegal dumping discreetly tucked away in pockets of the city are what the city-parish leadership team says it’s zeroing in on in the hopes it will be cleaned it up for good.
“We’re going to block it off with some jersey barriers after we clean it up and hopefully prevent that,” said Speer. “I don’t know why people do it, but we’re going to see if we can put a stop to it.”
Speer tells WAFB they are already in the process of taking care of this area, but also rolling out something else to tackle the problem once and for all. They have ordered about 16 cameras they will hide in certain problem spots all across the parish to catch wrongdoers in the act.
“We’re going to catch you. That’s the message we want to put out there,” Speer added. “We’re going to put these cameras up. You won’t know they’re there until the light flashes and then it’s too late for you.”
Those cameras will be hidden on light poles or other spots in the parish. The goal is the next time someone comes to illegally get something off their hands, they will also be picking up a charge.
“When we catch you, we’re going to find you and we’re going to prosecute,” said Speer.
Depending on how many times they’re caught, violators could face fines ranging from $100 to $500 and/or between 40 to 200 hours of community service. Local leaders are encouraging folks to stop dumping now or face the consequences.
