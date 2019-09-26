1 dead, 3 injured following helicopter crash at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - According to a post on the JRTC and Fort Polk Facebook page, an Army helicopter crashed early Thursday morning in the JRTC and Fort Polk training area.
One crew member died and three others were injured.
Emergency teams responded to the 1-5 Aviation Battalion, a Fort Polk based unit.
The crash is still under investigation and names will not be released until family members are contacted.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
