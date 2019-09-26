Crew discovers plane of charter boat captain killed in crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - More than a month after a plane went down killing one of the most popular charter boat captains in the region, the wreckage was discovered in Biloxi Marsh.
A portion of the wreckage was brought into Slidell Thursday (Sept. 26) morning by a team with extensive recovery experience.
The team of Mark Michaud and Tommy Williams spotted the wreckage of the plane, which belonged to Lafitte charter boat Capt. Theophile Bourgeois, around 7 a.m.
They were just beginning a wide sonar search of an area called Bay Boudreaux in St. Bernard Parish.
This wasn't the first effort to recover the plane and the team used sonar from earlier searches to help decide where they would look. The search team believes the plane became exposed due to heavy seas changing its position.
Michaud, a former Slidell Police officer, has been involved in many recovery missions.
Michaud was part of a team that recovered the body of a missing New Orleans school teacher several years ago in Bayou St. John as well as a missing UNO student in New Orleans East.
He is now retired from the Slidell Police Department and works exclusively in recovery and training.
Bourgeois’s body was recovered near the crash scene on Aug. 19. Two of his customers survived the crash.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.