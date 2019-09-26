Clean out your closets! Salvation Army in dire need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to clean out your closets and part ways with those items you don’t wear or use anymore.
The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge is in die need of donations and could use them.
On Thursday, the Salvation Army is hosting a donation drive at the Family Store, located at 10420 Coursey Boulevard.
Sept. 26 is also Johnny Appleseed Day, so for every person who donates or shops at the family store on Thursday, you will get an apple for free!
Organizers are asking to gently-worn and gently-used goods.
It’s a good time to part ways with that sweater you thought you would wear by now or those appliances in the kitchen that still work, but you just don’t use.
Make a donation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and get your apple.
