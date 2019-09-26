CANDIDATE PROFILES: Ralph Abraham

Ralph Abraham, a Republican, is running against five other candidates for governor of Louisiana, including incumbent, John Bel Edwards, and fellow Republican, Eddie Rispone. (Source: WAFB)
By Matt Houston | September 25, 2019 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Election Day nears, Louisiana’s major candidates for governor are attempting to distinguish themselves through debates, forums, and interviews.

In September, WAFB joined each of the three leading candidates for governor at a campaign event for a look at their vote-getting strategy. At the event’s conclusion, each candidate gave an interview to WAFB on their vision for the state. They fielded questions about policy proposals and their personal lives.

WAFB selected the order of the profiles at random by drawing from a hat.

Eddie Rispone’s story will air Thursday, Sept. 26. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ piece aired Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12, and early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

