Buttermilk Pancakes with Peach-Honey Topping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This simple pancake batter can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight. The Peach-Honey Topping is delicious on top of a stack of basic pancakes and can be quickly whipped up while cooking. These are the perfect way to celebrate National Pancake Day, which is annually on Sept. 26.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 12 pancakes
Ingredients for Peach-Honey Topping:
1 cup peeled and diced fresh peaches
⅓ cup honey
½ cup butter
Method for Peach-Honey Topping:
In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat.
Add peaches and honey. Sauté until peaches and honey are heated thoroughly. Do not overcook.
Remove from heat and keep warm.
Ingredients for Buttermilk Pancakes:
1¾ cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1½ cups buttermilk
3 eggs
4 tbsps vegetable oil, divided
1 tbsp honey
Peach-honey Topping (see recipe above)
powdered sugar for garnish, optional
Method for Buttermilk Pancakes:
Place dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk just until combined.
Add buttermilk, eggs, 2 tablespoons oil, and honey, whisking just until batter is smooth.
In a cast iron skillet or a non-stick electric griddle, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Pour ¼ cup batter at a time onto hot griddle. When bubbles appear on top, turn over and cook until golden brown.
Transfer to a plate and spread a small amount of Peach-Honey Topping on top of each pancake. Stack three pancakes high and top with additional Peach-Honey Topping. Serve with powdered sugar if desired.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.