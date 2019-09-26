Buttermilk Pancakes with Peach-Honey Topping

Buttermilk Pancakes with Peach-Honey Topping
The Peach-Honey Topping is delicious on top of a stack of basic pancakes and can be quickly whipped up while cooking. (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | September 26, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 3:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This simple pancake batter can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight. The Peach-Honey Topping is delicious on top of a stack of basic pancakes and can be quickly whipped up while cooking. These are the perfect way to celebrate National Pancake Day, which is annually on Sept. 26.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 12 pancakes

Stirrin' It Up: Buttermilk Pancakes with Peach-Honey Topping (Sept. 26, 2019)

Ingredients for Peach-Honey Topping:

1 cup peeled and diced fresh peaches

⅓ cup honey

½ cup butter

Method for Peach-Honey Topping:

In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat.

Add peaches and honey. Sauté until peaches and honey are heated thoroughly. Do not overcook.

Remove from heat and keep warm.

Ingredients for Buttermilk Pancakes:

1¾ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ cups buttermilk

3 eggs

4 tbsps vegetable oil, divided

1 tbsp honey

Peach-honey Topping (see recipe above)

powdered sugar for garnish, optional

Method for Buttermilk Pancakes:

Place dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk just until combined.

Add buttermilk, eggs, 2 tablespoons oil, and honey, whisking just until batter is smooth.

In a cast iron skillet or a non-stick electric griddle, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Pour ¼ cup batter at a time onto hot griddle. When bubbles appear on top, turn over and cook until golden brown.

Transfer to a plate and spread a small amount of Peach-Honey Topping on top of each pancake. Stack three pancakes high and top with additional Peach-Honey Topping. Serve with powdered sugar if desired.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.