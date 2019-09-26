Burn ban issued parish-wide in Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A parish-wide burn ban has been issued for Livingston Parish.
Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), issued the burn ban effective 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 until further notice.
The burn ban has been issued due to continued dry weather conditions in support of local fire departments.
If you are under a burn ban, here’s what you can and cannot burn:
No burning of any brush piles or any household trash.
Businesses that use outdoor burning may call their local fire station to apply for a burn permit. You are allowed to cook food on an outdoor grill, but officials recommend if you are grilling, keep the grill away from any dry grass, have extra water on hand and avoid grilling on windy days.
