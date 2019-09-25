12-year-old boy charged after allegedly shooting 6-year-old boy in face with BB gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy is being charged after reportedly shooting a younger child in the face with a BB gun.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Madison Avenue off Greenwell Springs Road. Police say a 6-year-old boy was shot in the face with a BB gun. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.
BRPD says the 12-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.
