12-year-old boy charged after allegedly shooting 6-year-old boy in face with BB gun

A 12-year-old boy is being charged after reportedly shooting a younger boy in the face with a BB gun. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | September 25, 2019 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy is being charged after reportedly shooting a younger child in the face with a BB gun.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Madison Avenue off Greenwell Springs Road. Police say a 6-year-old boy was shot in the face with a BB gun. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

BRPD says the 12-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.

