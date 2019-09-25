Student arrested after gun found at McKinley High School

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified that a student attempted to bring a weapon on campus today at McKinley High School. As the student approached campus, administrators and law enforcement conducted a search and a gun was confiscated. The student will be charged and disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. Please help us educate your children about the dangers and consequences of bringing any type of weapon on school grounds. All such incidents are taken extremely seriously and the safety of our students and faculty is our top priority.”