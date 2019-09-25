Student arrested after gun found at McKinley High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A McKinley High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities found a gun in the student’s backpack.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to McKinley High School at about 8:42 about a report of a student with a gun.
According to reports, a School Resource Officer confronted two students coming onto campus late. When the School Resource Officer asked the Dean of Students to check the students’ bags for safety reasons, the 16-year-old 11th grader tried to flee, according to EBRSO.
The student was apprehended and a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in his backpack. The student told the officer he found the gun nearby.
EBRSO said it is not aware of any threats made at the school related to the weapon. The weapon is listed as stolen under a Baton Rouge Police Department file number.
The 16-year-old is charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
EBRSO said students with information about this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
Students can also text “CS225” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
East Baton Rouge Parish provided the following statement following the arrest:
“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified that a student attempted to bring a weapon on campus today at McKinley High School. As the student approached campus, administrators and law enforcement conducted a search and a gun was confiscated. The student will be charged and disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. Please help us educate your children about the dangers and consequences of bringing any type of weapon on school grounds. All such incidents are taken extremely seriously and the safety of our students and faculty is our top priority.”
