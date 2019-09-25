‘Something better is coming’: PSA tackles topic of suicide, encourages hope

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge high school students are on a mission to save lives with a new video addressing a tough subject. They hope their message may save you or a loved one.
A bold visual statement from students at McKinley High School hopes to encourage the art of simple conversation to save a life and stop suicide.
Kirk Robertson is a teacher at the high school. He also serves as the media director. The powerful message is titled, "Broken: A Story about Suicide Prevention.”
Several students, including Cameryn Moore and Benjamin Jenkins, star in the short film. Moore plays the part of Brooklyn, while Jenkins stars as Christian. The character of Brooklyn is happy on the outside, but internally is battling with issues at home and with relationships.
“We wanted to show that teens do have real issues, regardless if those same issues don’t affect adults the same way. They could have a damaging effect,” Robertson said.
The thought of being alone with no one to turn to leads Brooklyn to consider suicide. It’s all an act, but the issues are real.
“There’s always that one person that brushes it off,” Moore said. “It becomes an internal thought and that’s how people get the mentality like, 'Oh, I don’t have anybody.’”
But in this PSA, Brooklyn is saved by her friend, who noticed something was wrong. The students say at that moment, acting felt real and they connected with the characters.
“There’s really someone out there feeling like this character,” Moore said.
She says Jenkins made her feel like everything would be okay.
“I feel like word choice is what really affects someone else," she said.
“I felt like by him being encouraging and saving a life, that was me,” Jenkins said.
The teen says he wants to reassure anyone watching the PSA.
“Always know that someone is there for you,” he said. “You don’t have to take your life because of what’s going on at the moment, because something better is coming.”
That feeling is exactly how the PSA should resonate with viewers to change the perception and speak up for life.
Robertson says since art can be based on perception, he wants the kids to know that they can have an impact.
