SNEAK PEEK: Opening day for OLOL Children’s Hospital quickly approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, Oct. 5, patients will be rolling into the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. It has been a long process to get the facility open, and on Wednesday, Sept. 25, WAFB took a trip down every floor.
After about three and a half years of construction, the new OLOL Children’s Hospital is just days away from opening its doors. This $230 million campus has 93 beds and five floors.
The first floor features a pediatric emergency room, which is open to the public. There are trauma and critical care bays, along with a special wing for behavioral health patients. On Wednesday, crews were practicing their workflow for when patients arrive. It’s their last chance before opening day.
“We’ve reached the end of our simulations, and now we’re collecting that information and we’re going through looking at all the equipment, making sure all the rooms are functioning appropriately,” said Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of OLOL Children’s Hospital.
Most of the rooms are on the fifth floor. Each floor has a different color and theme. The green floor is the Piney Woods. It features the hospital’s biggest playroom, with the ability to broadcast special events to every patient room. Standard storage cabinets are cleverly disguised as paintings.
“The physical environment is meant to be kind of a healing, comforting environment. All of that is meant to be more like home. It’s not meant to be a foreign place,” Dr. Dunbar said.
The fourth floor is blue and represents rivers and streams. It houses 30 intensive care rooms with space for ten more. One level down is dedicated to cancer care. The purple coastline focuses on comfort for kids who will be hospitalized for chemo infusions. Those chairs come equipped with heaters. Floor three also houses the first St. Jude affiliate clinic in the country.
The second floor is dedicated to surgery.
“It’s all new equipment for surgeons specifically for kids,” Dr. Dunbar said.
The bright yellow floor has video links that let surgeons broadcast procedures live to onsite training centers where other doctors can watch and learn. Also on the second floor are recovery and family rooms, with a full cafeteria just one floor down.
As if all that wasn’t enough, the hospital actually has the ability to add three more floors on top. They can double the size of the ER and the surgery suites as the city grows around the hospital. The big grand opening date is coming up Oct. 5.
