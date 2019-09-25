Rally to address concerns over unreported deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local group is rallying Wednesday afternoon in order to address concerns about unreported deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition (EBRPPRC) is meeting outside the Council’s Chambers at 3:30 p.m. The organization is rallying following records obtained by the Promise of Justice.
The Promise of Justice Initiative is a Louisiana non-profit organization that advocates for criminal justice reform, civil rights protections, and the abolition of the death penalty and other inhumane punishments.
EBRPPRC says the records reveal 16 people in custody of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department died at the beginning of 2017. According to a press release from the organization, EBRPPRC says the Sheriff’s Office has not publicly disclosed more than two-thirds of those deaths.
The group said the Sheriff’s Office is lacking transparency, calling it “unacceptable.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.