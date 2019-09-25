Person stabbed multiple times in Dollar General parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of a Dollar General Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Dollar General in the 13900 block of Coursey Boulevard near Windsor Village around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The victim’s condition is currently unknown, but it’s believed the person suffered multiple stab wounds.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
