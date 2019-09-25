Mother arrested in 25 year old homicide of infant

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A New Iberia woman has been arrested 25 years after the death of her infant.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit arrested Sonia S. Charles, 50, Wednesday afternoon.
The death happened on January 24, 1994, and a detective recently reopened the case after new leads were developed.
The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory (ACL) reexamined evidence from the cold case and developed a DNA profile, which linked Charles, a family member of the infant.
Investigators were able to get a DNA sample from Charles.
DNA confirmed Charles as the mother of the infant.
Charles was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with a first-degree murder charge.
No bond has been set for Charles.
