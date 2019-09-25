Metro Council set to authorize funding to progress EBR Stormwater Master Plan

By Mykal Vincent | September 25, 2019 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:24 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to authorize funding for design and engineering work for the initial phase of several projects outlined in the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Stormwater Master Plan.

The Broome administration recently got the green light for $15 million in federal matching dollars to move ahead on the master plan, a two-year flood protection proposal that city leaders have promised they are aggressively working to make good on.

The administration will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to detail some of the specifics related to the master plan.

