Metro Council set to authorize funding to progress EBR Stormwater Master Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to authorize funding for design and engineering work for the initial phase of several projects outlined in the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Stormwater Master Plan.
The Broome administration recently got the green light for $15 million in federal matching dollars to move ahead on the master plan, a two-year flood protection proposal that city leaders have promised they are aggressively working to make good on.
The administration will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to detail some of the specifics related to the master plan.
