LSU returns to practice field during bye week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After taking Monday off with no game this week, the Tigers were back on the practice field Tuesday, where newly reinstated offensive lineman Ed Ingram was spotted in the mix.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after practice. He gave his thoughts on No. 70 and filling the spot with the loss of injured wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
“They all cheered for him [Ingram] when I announced he was back at practice today,” said Coach O. "I think he gives us a sense of confidence up front and a sense that we can do some things with other guys up front and gives us more depth. "
Stephen [Sullivan] will still be a tight end?
“No, we moved him back to receiver. Now, he can still play the tight end spot if we need him, but mainly be a receiver out there, since we don’t have Terrace right now. And, I do believe he’s a very good one.”
Earlier in the day, Orgeron said he hopes Marshall will return by the end of the season. He underwent successful surgery Sunday after reportedly fracturing his foot against Vanderbilt.
