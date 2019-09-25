Key player in Baton Rouge bus boycott, civil rights attorney to speak at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Civil rights attorney Johnnie A. Jones, a key player in the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, is scheduled to speak at a symposium hosted at Southern University, Thursday, September 26.
The symposium is scheduled to start from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern University Law Center Atrium.
The question-and-answer chat will allow audience members to hear from a nationally recognized legal figure that helped change the history of Jim Crow in the United States.
Jones was the first student to graduate from Southern University Law Center after it gained its accreditation in 1953. That same year, Jones was retained as legal counsel for the organizers of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott. He is the first African American member of the Baton Rouge Bar Association.
Jones has also aided former President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in drafting the 1964 Anti-Poverty Act.
John Pierre, Southern University Law Center chancellor, and Angela A. Bell, Louis A. Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice director, are also taking part in the symposium.
