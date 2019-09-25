Funeral arrangements announced for Zachary man who died during underwater marriage proposal

(WAFB) - The family of a man who died underwater while trying to propose to his girlfriend in Tanzania says his body should be returned this week.
Mandy Hoffman announced the details Wednesday, saying the body of her brother, Steven Weber, will be returned by this weekend.
On Sept. 20, Weber’s girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, posted about his passing on Facebook. Her post included the video of Weber trying to propose to her underwater while she was in their underwater room during their trip to Tanzania. However, she said Weber did not reach the surface.
Weber’s funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Our lady of Mercy Church. Visitation is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the Catholic mass starts at 10:30 a.m.
Weber will be buried at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life for Weber is will be hosted at his parent’s home at 4191 Downing Drive in Baton Rouge.
Hoffman said all are welcome to attend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.