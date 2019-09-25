FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No sign of fall in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we move into midweek, we’re still not looking at much of any change in our ongoing stretch of dry and unseasonably warm September weather.
Out-the-door, early temperatures are in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s and absolutely no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar! Expect more sunshine today, light southerly winds – a high of 92° - at least not threatening the “record high” for today, 100° in 1921.
Quiet overnight, generally fair skies – a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, returning heat and sunshine (less than a 10% coverage of showers), our daytime high back in the lower 90°s.
