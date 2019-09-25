FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions continue

Low 90s return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after morning starts around 70° to the lower 70s all three days. Expect a slight uptick in humidity as we head into the weekend. That might just be enough added moisture to produce a blip or two on Doppler radar during the afternoons, but in the end, rain chances this weekend are set at just 10% (or less) Saturday and Sunday, which means little or no relief from the heat, nor enough rain to benefit parched yards and gardens.