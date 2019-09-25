FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If there’s any change to Wednesday evening’s First Alert Forecast compared to forecasts over the past few days, it would be an outlook that’s even drier than before.
The Storm Team has been calling for temps in the 90s to continue for the next seven days or more and that hasn’t changed. However, the very limited hope for a couple of showers over the coming weekend has now all but vanished. What’s more, the Storm Team Forecast has rain chances running “near zero” through the middle of next week, with only isolated showers in the picture for the end of next week (Oct. 3 through 5).
Thursday opens under clear skies with mild daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s around metro Baton Rouge. The region will return to the low 90s Thursday afternoon under mainly sunny skies, but at least the humidity will be tolerable.
Low 90s return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after morning starts around 70° to the lower 70s all three days. Expect a slight uptick in humidity as we head into the weekend. That might just be enough added moisture to produce a blip or two on Doppler radar during the afternoons, but in the end, rain chances this weekend are set at just 10% (or less) Saturday and Sunday, which means little or no relief from the heat, nor enough rain to benefit parched yards and gardens.
Mid/upper-level high pressure has settled over the Gulf Coast and southeast U.S. and that ridge is expected to keep the region hot and dry well into next week. At this stage, we are hopeful the ridge will begin to break down towards the end of next week, but we can’t make that promise just yet.
In the tropics, Jerry has become a post-tropical system, but is still generating peak winds near 40 mph. Jerry will continue to weaken as it passes near Bermuda Wednesday afternoon/evening. After that, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates additional weakening as Jerry moves into the central Atlantic.
Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane within the next 12 to 24 hours. Fortunately, Lorenzo will stay over the open Atlantic as it tracks northwest and north through the weekend.
Karen continues to struggle as a tropical storm. The forecast calls for Karen to slow its northward progress in the next 24 to 36 hours, meander, then loop to the west/southwest over the weekend. While the official forecast calls for slow strengthening, confidence is relatively low as to Karen’s future. While the forecasted turn to the west deserves attention, let’s see where Karen is located early next week before focusing on this system.
And lastly, that disturbance in the southern Gulf has basically diffused and the NHC now suggests no chance for any development over the next couple of days as it drifts toward the Mexican gulf coast.
