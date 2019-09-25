Firefighters respond to fire at Popeyes on Highland Road

ST. GEORGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in St. George responded to a Tuesday night fire at the Popeyes on Highland Road.
St. George Fire Department public information officer Eldon Ledoux said the fire at the restaurant near the I-10 overpass happened at around 6:49 p.m.
The first unit arrived on scene at 6:52 p.m. to find the restaurant filling up with smoke. Staff and customers evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.
The fire was found in an exterior wall and firefighters knocked it down quickly.
There were no injuries.
A St. George fire investigator was on the scene. The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.