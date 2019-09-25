Community plans children’s winter coat drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A funeral home in Baton Rouge is asking the community to donate unworn winter coats to distribute to children.
Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, is hosting the coat drive, scheduled for Sunday, October 27. Coats for ages 5 to 15 will be distributed from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hotdogs and candy will also be given to the children who attend.
The funeral home is also accepting monetary donations to purchase coats for the children.
Contact Janee Grant or Pierre Cobb at 225-357-2675 for more information.
