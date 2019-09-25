CANDIDATE PROFILES: Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Election Day nears, Louisiana’s major candidates for governor are attempting to distinguish themselves through debates, forums, and interviews.
In September, WAFB joined each of the three leading candidates for governor at a campaign event for a look at their vote-getting strategy. At the event’s conclusion, each candidate gave an interview to WAFB on their vision for the state. They fielded questions about policy proposals and their personal lives.
WAFB selected the order of the profiles at random by drawing from a hat.
See Gov. John Bel Edwards’ profile here:
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s story will air Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Eddie Rispone’s story will air Thursday, Sept. 26.
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12, and early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28.
