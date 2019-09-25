BREC issues update about algae at City Park Lake

BREC says it’s committed to returning the lake to its normal state and is considering short and long-term solutions to the issue. BREC says biological and chemical controls can and will be used as a short-term solution when it’s safe to do so. However, BREC says conditions must be favorable in order to perform these treatments. These conditions include cooler temperatures in order to ensure fish in the lake have enough oxygen to survive the treatment. BREC says in the fall, the lake will be stocked by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) with sterile grass carp, which will eat some of the submerged vegetation.