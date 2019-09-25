BREC issues update about algae at City Park Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to ongoing questions surrounding the issue, BREC has released a statement regarding the algae growing at City Park Lake.
BREC says the lake is owned by the city-parish and managed by BREC. It was built in 1928 and has been a staple in the Baton Rouge community ever since. BREC says the lake, which used to be a swamp, has been plagued by algae and fish kills since the 1940s. Because of its shallow depth and warm temperature, the lake is constantly saturated by nutrients from surrounding storm water runoff, BREC says. With an average depth of just 2 feet, the lake is overwhelmed by algae blooms, floating duckweed, submerged coontail, and alligator weed during the summer months.
BREC says it’s committed to returning the lake to its normal state and is considering short and long-term solutions to the issue. BREC says biological and chemical controls can and will be used as a short-term solution when it’s safe to do so. However, BREC says conditions must be favorable in order to perform these treatments. These conditions include cooler temperatures in order to ensure fish in the lake have enough oxygen to survive the treatment. BREC says in the fall, the lake will be stocked by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) with sterile grass carp, which will eat some of the submerged vegetation.
Once temperatures cool off, BREC will determine if a copper sulfate treatment is necessary to reduce algae levels in the lake. At this time, BREC says it believes a copper sulfate treatment would result in the deaths of the fish in the lake.
In addition to the short-term treatment, BREC says it’s considering a long-term solution to the algae issue by increasing the depth of the lake via dredging and building wetland buffers to protect the lake from nutrient runoff.
