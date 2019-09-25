BBQGuys to expand Baton Rouge headquarters, create new jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge based online retailer is expanding its headquarters, creating 50 new positions.
BBQGuys announced Wednesday it is expanding its online sales operation in Baton Rouge
The online retailer, formerly known as ShoppersChoice.com, specializes in grills and smokers, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and other leisure products.
The new positions will have an average salary of $41,600 with benefits, according to the announcement.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 22 new indirect jobs, for a total of 72 new jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. The company also is retaining 189 existing jobs
