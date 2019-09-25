Baton Rouge pub being forced to change its name; the new one may surprise you

The pub says it must change its name after a restaurant group with the same name and logo in Addison, Texas filed a trademark for the name The Londoner, and recently told the restaurant in Baton Rouge it needed to change its name. The pub’s Facebook page was deleted overnight and Scott says Facebook is vital for a restaurant and they needed to make a page with a new name. The pub has been in Baton Rouge for nine years, and Scott says they had a handshake agreement with The Londoner operators in Texas about the use of the name.