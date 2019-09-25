Baton Rouge pub being forced to change its name; the new one may surprise you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge staple for soccer matches and British feel is getting a new name. The Londoner on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard is now being called That Pub on Sherwood, at least temporarily.
“We just needed a place marker for the time being until we figure out what we’re going to do,” said general manager, Billy Scott.
The pub says it must change its name after a restaurant group with the same name and logo in Addison, Texas filed a trademark for the name The Londoner, and recently told the restaurant in Baton Rouge it needed to change its name. The pub’s Facebook page was deleted overnight and Scott says Facebook is vital for a restaurant and they needed to make a page with a new name. The pub has been in Baton Rouge for nine years, and Scott says they had a handshake agreement with The Londoner operators in Texas about the use of the name.
“This is our Brexit, our Baton Rouge exit,” Scott joked. “The Londoner is exiting the Baton Rouge market. We will be rebranding. Hopefully it goes a little bit better than Brexit is going.”
The restaurant isn’t going anywhere and it’s not closing. The signs for The Londoner haven’t been taken down, but they’re still searching for a name that isn’t already trademarked.
“A lot of people love this place and don’t want it to disappear, which it’s not going to disappear,” Scott said. “We’ll just have a new name, you know. People get married and change their names all the time."
But selecting that new name can be difficult.
“Sherwood Pub, Sherwood Tavern, Sherwood Inn... I’ve been doing a lot of trademark research, all [of those names] taken. You’d be surprised what is taken and not taken,” Scott said.
But the restaurant isn’t looking at it as a bad thing. Scott says it will give them an opportunity to try out some new things and perhaps expand past the British theme they currently use.
“It opens up every avenue,” he said. “But are we going to be known as The Londoner for the next ten years by everyone that knows us? Yes.”
