Alleged impaired driver not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Denham Springs
One man was killed in a wreck on Arnold Road in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 25. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | September 25, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:35 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A 45-year-old man is dead after a wreck in Denham Springs.

Louisiana State Police says just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, troopers began investigating a wreck involving one vehicle on Highway 1025 (Arnold Road) west of Highway 447 (Walker Road North) in Livingston Parish. As a result of the wreck, Norman Holt, 45, of Denham Springs, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Holt was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 east on Arnold Road, when for reasons unknown, the truck ran off the road to the right, went into a ditch, and flipped. Holt was not wearing his seat belt, police say, and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

LSP suspects impairment played a part in this wreck. A toxicology sample was taken from Holt for analysis.

