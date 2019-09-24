TDBBS voluntarily recalls pig ear pet treats no illnesses reported

(WAFB) - The company TDBBS has issued a voluntary recall for two pig ear pet treat products sold on Amazon.com.
USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack are the products being recalled.
“This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella contamination, which poses a health risk. It is important to know that no illnesses have been reported, and the amount of affected product is minimal," the company said in a statement.
The product was shipped to customers between April 22, 2019, and August 13, 2019
Customers should dispose of any USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack from these shipments.
Consumers may contact customer service at 877-483-5853, Monday to Friday 9-5 p.m. or email TDBBS at customerservice@tdbbsllc.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.