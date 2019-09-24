Southern’s Dawson Odums previews Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dawson Odums
By Kirk Michelet | September 24, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will meet with sports journalists Tuesday afternoon to preview this weekend’s SWAC road matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Jaguars are 1-3 this season after a tough 27-21 loss to FAMU.

The Jags spotted Florida A&M 17 points before rallying to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown lifted the Rattlers to a victory.

Next up for Southern is a road trip to Arkansas to face the 3-1 Golden Lions.

UAPB won a 37-31 thriller against Tennessee State, winning on a 17-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

The Golden Lions average 37 points per game, led by quarterbacks Shannon Patrick and Skyler Perry.

Patrick is 40-of-63 passing for 691 yards this season with six touchdowns and Perry is 29-of-48 for 379 yards and six touchdowns.

KeShawn Williams and Taylor Porter lead the UAPB rushing attack.

Williams has carried the ball 49 times for 339 yards (6.9/avg) and three touchdowns and Porter has 61 carries for 336 yards (5.5/avg) and five touchdowns.

UAPB wide receiver Harry Ballard III was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week after catching a season-high seven passes for 112 yards to go along with one rushing touchdown.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark.

