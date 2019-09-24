Southern Pearl Oyster House to open Wednesday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of Half Shell Oyster House are opening their twelfth location in Baton Rouge as Southern Pearl Oyster House Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at the corner of Hyacinth Avenue and Perkins Road, across the street from Rouses Market.
Kevin Fish, co-owner of Southern Pearl Oyster House and Half Shell Oyster House, said the location has a different name but will offer customers the same original recipes and unique atmosphere as Half Shell Oyster House.
Southern Pearl Oyster House offers a menu of chargrilled oysters, seafood specialties, steaks, chicken, pasta dishes and more. The restaurant’s atmosphere includes an eclectic mix of art and architectural elements like stained glass, wrought iron railings and unique lighting fixtures. Colorful French Quarter-themed murals and an exhibition-style oyster grilling bar are focal points of the décor.
Baton Rouge resident Stephen Pitcher is the general manager of the Baton Rouge restaurant. The area director supervising the operations of the Louisiana market is Dino Mirando. Pitcher says that approximately 140 local people were hired for the new operation.
Half Shell Oyster House has 12 restaurants in four states, including Southern Pearl in Baton Rouge. The other Louisiana locations are Covington and Lafayette.
