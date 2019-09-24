Southern to host students for first 7th Grade Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting its first ever 7th Grade Day Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The event is part of the school’s partnership with Capital Area Promise with the mayor’s office, East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, LSU, BRCC, and the Louisiana Board of Education. The program aims to offer students a chance to visit SU’s campus, hear from university officials, as well as students, faculty, and staff.
Students from the following schools will attend:
- Westdale Middle
- Capitol Middle
- Brookstown Middle
- Park Forest Middle
- Greenville @ Beechwood
- Northeast
- Woodlawn Middle
- Sherwood Middle
- Belfair
- Glasgow Middle
- Istrouma Middle
- Mckinley Middle
- Southeast Middle
- Scotlandville Middle
- Mayfair Middle
- Grenville Superintendent’s Academy
- Glen Oaks Middle
Students who attend will also be treated to a performance by SU’s Human Jukebox. The university will also host students for the event on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 1.
