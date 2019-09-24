Sheriff’s office looking for man who threw rifle wrapped in blanket into dumpster behind Gonzales grocery store

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for this man, who they say threw a rifle wrapped in a blanket into this dumpster behind a grocery store on Highway 44. (Source: APSO)
By Rachael Thomas | September 24, 2019 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:56 PM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man seen in surveillance video throwing a rifle wrapped in a blanket into a dumpster behind a grocery store in Gonzales.

Sheriff’s office officials say the man threw the weapon into a dumpster behind Chip’s Grocery on Highway 44.

Anyone with information is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text the office’s anonymous tip line at 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

