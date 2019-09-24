Red Cross, Exxon YMCA host safety expo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Red Cross wants to make sure that in the event of an emergency, your family is safe. They’re hosting a preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 28 to get you involved.
The Red Cross has partnered with Exxon to put on the event, which is free to the public.
If you don’t have a hurricane preparedness kit yet, this is a great opportunity to bring the whole family to learn what you’ll need.
During the event, families can learn how to build a kit, make a plan, and stay informed. Learn how to equip your family and home for a disaster and potentially save lives. There will be free, hands-on CPR training, an area to sign up for free smoke detector installations, fire prevention tips and how to create escape plans, as well as a youth preparedness event through the Pillowcase Project.
Safety tips and participation thanks to Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Red Stick Ready, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department, among others.
The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Exxon YMCA in Baton Rouge, located at 7717 Howell Blvd.
