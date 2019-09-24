People seen on surveillance video stealing Mercedes wanted by EBRSO

EBRSO is looking for this male, and two others, who are accused of stealing a Mercedes out of someone's driveway on Wildlife Drive. (Source: EBRSO)
By Rachael Thomas | September 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for three people seen in surveillance video stealing a Mercedes from a home’s driveway.

Officials with EBRSO say thieves were seen on surveillance on Wednesday, Sept. 11 stealing a 2009 Mercedes from a home in the 1900 block of Wildlife Drive. The keys to the Mercedes were apparently left in another, unlocked vehicle. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows three males walking down the street pulling on door handles of cars.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wildlife Drive auto theft

One of the men in the video was wearing gloves, a white tank top, blue basketball shorts, and was carrying a backpack with a shark’s mouth on it, EBRSO says.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call EBRSO’s Auto Theft Division at 225-389-8784.

