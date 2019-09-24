People seen on surveillance video stealing Mercedes wanted by EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for three people seen in surveillance video stealing a Mercedes from a home’s driveway.
Officials with EBRSO say thieves were seen on surveillance on Wednesday, Sept. 11 stealing a 2009 Mercedes from a home in the 1900 block of Wildlife Drive. The keys to the Mercedes were apparently left in another, unlocked vehicle. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows three males walking down the street pulling on door handles of cars.
One of the men in the video was wearing gloves, a white tank top, blue basketball shorts, and was carrying a backpack with a shark’s mouth on it, EBRSO says.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call EBRSO’s Auto Theft Division at 225-389-8784.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.