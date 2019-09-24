OUR TURN: Bahamas donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people of Louisiana are stepping up to help out our friends in need - as we always do.
A few weeks ago, we told you about Jehu Poitier, a Baton Rouge firefighter from the islands of the Bahamas, which were devastated by the massive category 5 hurricane Dorian.
He’s been collecting supplies to send back to Bahamians in need, and thanks to the compassion and generosity of our communities, he’s overwhelmed by all of the donations he’s received.
Jehu is currently renting a storage unit to house all of the items. This weekend, beta club members from the runnels school stopped by to give our local hero a helping hand packing it all up.
Jehu says he plans on driving all of the supplies down to Miami once he’s finished collecting and boxing it all. He says his next obstacle is going to be fitting it all into one trailer.
If you’d like to help, you can call Jehu at 225-241-3089. To comment on this or anything else, visit our facebook page or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.