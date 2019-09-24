Man wanted after man killed, another injured in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A man in Tangipahoa Parish is wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured another in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cornelius Beauchamp, 51, who is accused of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 on Dillon Lane. Officials said one man was killed and another injured.
Deputies had discovered the two men had been shot and both were transported to North Oaks Hospital by private vehicles.
J. T. Douglas, 29, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The other victim was admitted in the hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound. His injuries are severe, but he is expected to survive, according to authorities.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or TPSO at 985-345-6150.
