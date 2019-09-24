Man accused of second-degree murder of missing person wanted by law enforcement; considered armed and dangerous

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is currently searching for Michael Ray “Mitch” Moore, 41, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on second-degree murder charges. Moore is accused of fatally shooting Cedric Baldwin, 38, and disposing of his body.
An alert issued Monday, Sept. 23 states TPSO investigators received a missing person report for Baldwin who was last seen Saturday, Sept. 21. Baldwin’s vehicle was later located by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) deputies burned in a wooded area off of Louisiana Highway 442.
Investigators learned Baldwin was last seen with Moore. Moore’s son, Jermichael Grayer, 19, had also become a person of interest as the investigation continued.
Grayer told investigators he was present when Moore fatally Baldwin. Investigators further learned that Grayer and Moore allegedly traveled to St. Helena Parish, where Grayer and Moore were said to have disposed of Baldwin’s body. After disposing of Baldwin’s body, Grayer and Moore traveled from St. Helena Parish to the location in Livingston Parish where the vehicle was set fire, according to TPSO.
TPSO investigators located Baldwin’s body around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in St.Helena Parish.
Grayer has been charged with obstruction of justice and principal to second-degree murder. Moore has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.