Leonville Elementary closes early for disinfection; parents told to keep sick kids at home

By KATC Staff | September 24, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:35 PM

LEONVILLE, La. (KATC) - Leonville Elementary dismissed early Tuesday, so staff can disinfect the school.

The schools is working to prevent the spread of the flu which has been more severe in the US this year, according to school officials. Leonville Elementary is working with the Louisiana Office of Public Health to monitor conditions and what steps to take moving forward.

Leonville says they are implementing steps to prevent the spread of flu within the school such as extending the time sick students or staff stay home and allowing high-risk students and staff to stay home. The school says they will also begin conducting screenings for symptoms when necessary.

Information on those steps was sent out by Leonville Elementary school in a letter to parents. That letter is below:

