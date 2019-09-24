Jollof Rice of Nigeria

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish is common throughout West Africa and can be made with chicken, beef, goat or pork. Jollof rice can be compared to a cross between red jambalaya and chicken Creole.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups uncooked, converted rice
1 (2–3 pound) guinea hen, cut into serving pieces
salt and black pepper to taste
cayenne pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
4 onions, peeled and sliced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
OR ⅛ tsp red pepper flakes
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup canned tomato sauce
2 tbsps tomato paste
2 tsps salt
1 tsp pepper
½ tsp dried thyme
8 ounces fresh green beans, cut into (1-inch) pieces
2 cups canned black-eyed peas, drained
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Season chicken to taste with salt, peppers, and granulated garlic. Toss well and allow to rest 20–30 minutes.
In a large, cast iron Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken pieces on all sides 10–15 minutes, stirring often. Remove chicken, set aside to drain well on paper towels and keep warm.
Drain all but 3–4 tablespoons oil from pot. Add onions and sauté 5–7 minutes or until slightly browned, stirring constantly. Add jalapeño and sauté 6–7 additional minutes, stirring often.
Blend in stock, tomato sauce, tomato paste, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Bring mixture back to a rolling boil then add rice, green beans, and black-eyed peas. Additional water or stock may be needed to retain desired consistency.
Reduce heat to a simmer then top with chicken. Cover and bake 30–45 minutes or until rice is completely cooked and chicken is cooked through. NOTE: Do not stir or remove lid during the first 30 minutes of cooking.
Remove from oven and serve as an entrée with your favorite sides.
