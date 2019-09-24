Here’s another chance to weigh in on the Civil Rights Trail

Sadie-Roberts Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | September 24, 2019 at 5:18 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People will have the chance to weigh in on what will become the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at a meeting being held on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The trail will highlight places and people in Louisiana that played an important in the Civil Rights movement.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism is looking for the public’s input on who or what should be included along the trail.

Tuesday's meeting takes place at the Capital Park Museum in Baton Rouge at 1:30 p.m.

You can also submit ideas online from now until December by clicking here. More information on the Civil Rights Trail can be found here.

