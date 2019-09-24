‘Grow with Google’ workshops to provide free training, job development to Baton Rouge residents, business owners

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Google is coming to three Louisiana cities, including Baton Rouge, to host workshops in an effort to bridge the digital skills gap for residents and small business owners.
The training is a part of “Grow with Google,” an initiative aimed at providing free tools and expertise so people can grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
The training day event in Baton Rouge is scheduled for Friday, October 11 at the Scotlandville branch library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
An event is also planned for Shreveport on Oct. 7 and New Orleans on Oct. 9.
“Small businesses in Louisiana are crucial to our local economies,” said Louisiana Senator, Doctor Bill Cassidy. “Google is providing critical online services to help small businesses compete, grow and succeed.”
Throughout the day, Google staff will teach a variety of hands-on workshops aimed to provide local businesses and residents with tools and resources.
Attendees can either pre-register for specific workshops or drop in and sign up for one-on-one 20-minute sessions with Google staff.
Mary Stein, Assistant Director, East Baton Rouge Parish Library said having strong digital skills is a necessity and not a luxury.
“This is a critical need for job seekers, small business owners and entrepreneurs in our community,” Stein said in a prepared statement from Google.
The initiative is addressing the digital skills gap by preparing Americans for middle-skill jobs that require some skills but not four-year degrees.
According to the National Middle Skills Initiative, middle-skills jobs account for 56 percent of Louisiana’s labor force. A recent study by Burning Glass and Capital One found that more than 8 in 10 middle-skill jobs (82%) require digital skills. Overall, middle-skill jobs average $20 per hour.
Google announced that 9,100 businesses in Louisiana generated $862 million dollars in economic activity by using Google’s search and advertising tools, according to the tech company’s 2018 Economic Impact Report.
Visit g.co/GrowLouisiana to learn more and register. Space is limited.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.