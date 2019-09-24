Gov. Edwards, Department of Health release Louisiana’s opioid response plan

“While we continue taking a number of positive steps forward in the battle against opioid addiction in Louisiana, we still have much work to do,” Gov. Edwards said in a prepared statement. “As a result of more comprehensive data collection, we are better able to understand the challenges of those suffering from this addiction and develop a new, innovative and coordinated state response efforts. Our people are Louisiana’s most valuable resource and the opioid response plan outlines the steps we will take to ensure that we increase access to the best standards of care and treatment.”