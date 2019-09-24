FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still not feeling much like autumn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well, it’s still not feeling much like autumn – and it looks as if we’ll have to wait a while longer for any cooler weather OR for any significant rainfall.
All quiet this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and that will likely be the case throughout your Tuesday – “perhaps” a spotty hit and miss shower but that’s it; a high today – again – of 92°. Overnight, mostly clear – a low of 70° and tomorrow, mostly sunny and still a little too warm and too dry for late September - highs tomorrow in the lower 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.