FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No sign of fall in sight

Karen remains a “messy,” disorganized system. Karen will pass to the north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday afternoon on its way into the open western Atlantic. Guidance suggests Karen may show some intensification between Thursday and the weekend. At the same time, high pressure building to the north of Karen is expected to slow the system’s northward progress and ultimately push it towards the west to southwest. While Karen is certainly no immediate threat for the Gulf region, let’s see where Karen is early next week to determine if it will need to be more closely monitored by then.