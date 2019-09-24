FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No sign of fall in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are only a handful of days left in September, yet there’s no sign of that first fall front.
The Tuesday afternoon edition of the Storm Team forecast keeps the region warm and mostly dry through the next seven to ten days. Plan for morning starts near 70° to the lower 70s, with afternoon highs in the low 90s for just about every day.
It will be mainly fair skies Wednesday and Thursday and a partly cloudy afternoon Friday. While we might see a speck or two of rain on Doppler radar over the next three days, the forecast is essentially rain-free through Friday, with only isolated afternoon showers over the weekend.
About the only good news is we won’t be matching those 90s with summer-like humidity. That’s not to say the upcoming 90s will be pleasant, but at least they won’t be oppressive either.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is suggesting temperatures are likely to trend above normal through the first half of October. However, we should see that first break in the 90s well before mid-month. The CPC is also anticipating drier than normal weather into the first week of October.
The tropics continue to actively churn with Tropical storms Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has also noted a weak disturbance just north of the Yucatan Peninsula in the southern Gulf of Mexico. NHC development chances are set at just 20% over the next several days as the disturbance slowly tracks west to the Mexican coast.
Jerry is expected to pass north of Bermuda Wednesday and head east into the open Atlantic. Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week, but will stay over the open Atlantic as it tracks to the west-northwest and then the northwest in the coming days.
Karen remains a “messy,” disorganized system. Karen will pass to the north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday afternoon on its way into the open western Atlantic. Guidance suggests Karen may show some intensification between Thursday and the weekend. At the same time, high pressure building to the north of Karen is expected to slow the system’s northward progress and ultimately push it towards the west to southwest. While Karen is certainly no immediate threat for the Gulf region, let’s see where Karen is early next week to determine if it will need to be more closely monitored by then.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.