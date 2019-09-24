Coach O says Michael Divinity is going to be ok

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is going be ok according to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
The senior suffered a leg injury during a tackle in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. Divinity was recently moved to outside linebacker filling in for injured K’Lavon Chaisson.
Coach O was interviewed Tuesday morning and said: “he’s going to be OK.” According to Orgeron the injury was not as bad as it looked on film.
The Tigers return to action Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 A.M. in Death Valley against Utah State.
