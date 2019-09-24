Baton Rouge mayor to present water conservation award to elementary school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge mayor will present an award to a school for winning a national water conservation challenge.
Park Forest Elementary Creative Sciences & Arts Magnet won the 2019 Wyland Foundation National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
The challenge stems from the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge, an annual month-long campaign to promote drought resiliency and water quality.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will present the award and address students Sept. 24, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
As the winner of the competition, the school will receive $350 in Amazon gift cards to be used for science school supplies and recognition from Mayor Broome.
Saving water has become one of the most talked about issues in the nation. The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation was created to reward residents for positive conservation behavior and provide feedback with city by city results that can be measured against their neighboring cities.
The campaign also encourages cities to set goals to promote positive changes in consumer behavior and put a spotlight on public role models to encourage behavioral change.
