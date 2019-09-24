Baton Rouge community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with celebration event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and city leaders are hosting a family-friendly event to celebrate the Hispanic and Latin community. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15.
Led by Councilwoman Erika Green of District 5, “Standing in Solidarity: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month,” scheduled for Sept. 28, will have food, music, traditional dance performance, crafts, guest speakers, history presentations, and community resources.
The event will be located at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St.
The day serves to recognize Hispanic members in the community, and everyone is invited to enjoy the experience.
Green is partnering with the following organizations for this event:
- Charles R. Kelly Community Center
- BREC
- ICARE
- LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants)
- BRIRC (Baton Rouge Immigrants’ Rights Coalition)
- EBRPS
- EPRPL
- Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- BRPD
- Hispanic Apostolate of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge
- BYAN
- Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School
- Glen Oaks High School
- U.S. Census Bureau.
Attorney Tedrick Knightshead is sponsoring the event.
