ACTION JACKSON: Homeowners blame business for neighborhood’s safety hazards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small strip mall located at 7028 Mickens Road has residents concerned. They’re claiming the business failed to maintain the property for the entire summer.
“For me, it’s very disrespectful to say that we can support you and this what you think of us,” said Barbara King, who lives near the strip mall.
King says she reached out to the city-parish in early 2019, and they had the owner clean the property. However, it’s now overgrown again, with grass covering the sidewalks.
“What I want to see done is to have it put on a regular schedule to where the property is up kept and maintained. There’s a sidewalk here that that cannot be used because this is so unkempt,” said King.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor’s Office website, the property owner is listed as I&N Incorporated, located in Zachary. However, WAFB could not find contact information for the company, and the store tenants did not provide the owner’s information either.
“The residents of this community are having to walk in the streets and even the children to come support these businesses,” said King.
The mayor’s office says the property is now in blight code enforcement and could go to blight court if the owner does not keep the property maintained.
