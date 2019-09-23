Woman’s presents BUST Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Breast Cancer Awareness month approaches, Woman’s Hospital is gearing up for its annual fashion show recognizing breast cancer fighters and survivors.
Woman’s will present the 2019 BUST Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show.
It will be held Thursday, September 26 at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.
The preview party will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The fashion show will follow from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
It will include a bra art fashion show, chef’s showcase, and silent auction.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.