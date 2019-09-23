What About Bob, one of BRPD’s original mounted patrol horses, dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), on Monday, Sept. 23, announced the death of What About Bob, one of the original mounted patrol horses used by the agency.
In a Facebook post, BRPD wrote What About Bob served as a police horse for 22 years. Thirteen of those years were served in BRPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit. The division was created in 2007 under former Chief Jeff LeDuff.
Each horse is considered a police officer, just like a narcotics dog is considered a police officer. Once with BRPD, the Mounted Patrol Unit continues to regularly train the horses for police operations, such as search and rescue, crowd control, patrol, and community relations.
What About Bob was 25-years-old at the time of her death. She died of natural causes.
“Her service and dedication is appreciated and will be greatly missed,” BRPD wrote.
